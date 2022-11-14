Woman, 19, shot in leg with BB gun; search on for shooters

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WPLG) - A 19-year-old woman and her family are shaken after she was injured in a shooting at a Florida park. The weapon used appears to have been a BB gun or pellet rifle.

The young woman’s mother says she’s traumatized after her daughter was shot in the leg with a BB gun or pellet rifle around 1:30 p.m. on Veterans Day. The incident happened at Holland Park in Hollywood, Florida.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Videos included in this story may contain disturbing content.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The woman's mother thinks the alleged gunmen were shooting up animals in the area when they shot at her daughter. (WPLG, FAMILY PICTURES, CNN)

“The second shot hit my daughter. When she saw herself bleeding, she realized, ‘I have been shot,’” said the mother, who didn’t want to be identified. “She started screaming. The car burned rubber and took off.”

The mother says she saw what she believes to be two to three white males drive away from the scene in a dark-colored sedan. She thinks they were shooting up animals in the area when they shot at her daughter.

Blood marks still stain the floor where the young woman was hit. Her mother says the incident happened so fast, it left them wondering what hit her. She was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

“The pellet or whatever it is… is still inside of her… [Doctors] cannot take it out because it’s too deep and it’s around blood vessels. So, she has to see a trauma surgeon,” the mother said.

She says her daughter may need emotional counseling as well. She asks anyone with cameras in the area to look at their video footage.

“I want them caught,” the mother said.

The Hollywood Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to call them.

