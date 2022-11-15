After 12 years, family still waits for justice in deadly Ravenel shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will come forward with information that will finally solve a 12-year-old cold case killing.

Rasha Porter was 27 years old when he was shot to death at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2010, after someone entered his Branton Road mobile home in Ravenel, deputies say.

After Porter told a fellow resident of the home to get a gun under the bed for self-defense, the intruder shot Porter once, according to investigators.

Charleston County deputies responded to a shooting at a mobile home on Branton Road in Ravenel in the early-morning hours of Nov. 15, 2010. (Live 5/File)

Porter died at an area hospital.

Deputies have questioned several people but have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

