Charlamagne tha God, wife to open Lowcountry Krystal restaurants

Charlamagne tha God, right, also known as Lenard McKelvey, and wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, shown here attending The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media issue celebration at The Pool on May 17, in New York, plan to open six Krystal restaurants in the Lowcountry starting in 2023.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner native and radio and television personality Charlamagne tha God announced a deal to open six Krystal Burger locations around the Lowcountry.

Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife and business partner, Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, plan to open the first of the locations in early 2023. The Krystal locations will be co-branded with Charlamagne to craft a “customized experience,” a release from the chain states.

“Having grown up in the South, the Krystal brand is an icon for the region,” Charlamagne tha God said. “I’m excited and honored to be joining forces with them to bring their unique menu to more communities and to help showcase the brand to more audiences.”

The first of the six locations will be in Moncks Corner, McKelvey’s hometown.

The first of the six Krystal locations will be in Moncks Corner, Charlamagne tha God's hometown.(WALB/File)

Krystal Restaurants has recently attracted celebrities including 2 Chainz, Victor Cruz, Brittany Renner, and Ray J. The latest partnership with Charlamagne tha God adds to the continued push forward for the brand’s evolution, the company says.

“We are ecstatic to partner with Charlamagne and expand our footprint nationwide. Charlamagne pushes the envelope nationally by spotlighting relevant topics in forward on relevant and important topics in society,” Krystal Restaurants Chairman Jonathan Childs said. “At Krystal, we expand the boundaries of QSR partnerships, marketing, menu innovation and real estate, and we look forward to continuing to do so with Charlamagne.”

Charlamagne tha God co-hosts the nationally syndicated radio show, ‘The Breakfast Club,’ heard by over 4.5 million listeners each week.

The South Carolina native rose to become what Krystal calls “become one of today’s most unique and compelling media personalities” whose provocative celebrity interviews help drive the national conversation about issues related to hip-hop, race, society, mental health and politics.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

