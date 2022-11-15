Charleston County Parks accepting bids for planned 67-acre park in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County parks is looking to spend millions of dollars on a new park in West Ashley near Charles Towne Landing.

Behind a gate off Old Towne Road sits 67 acres of land called Old Towne Creek County Park, the majority of which is protected for conservation. The county wants to add features to the land and open it up for the public to use.

“As you look around, you see different pockets of where the sun is shining through, and people will be able to peer into different spaces and different windows into the landscape,” Charleston County Parks Senior Planner Matt Moldenhauer said. “Obviously, we’re on a peninsula surrounded by Old Towne Creek, which is spectacular, and so people really get to appreciate all we have here.”

The county is accepting construction bids for the planned park. Moldenhauer said they want to add a one mile, Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible walking trail, build a park center with restrooms and a pavilion as well as create separate entrances for vehicles and pedestrians.

There are three historic structures on the property. The county plans to fix up the outside of two homes built in the 1910s, but people will not be able to go inside.

“That [conservation] easement not only protects the landscape of most of the property but also two of the structures, which were built in the early 1900s,” Moldenhauer said.

Officials also hope to add a playground and an elevated overlook of the creek, but it depends on the bids they get back from contractors.

Moldenhauer said the park has been in the works since the county bought the property just over 10 years ago. The property had been privately owned up until then.

Neighbors said they are excited about it potentially opening, since the site is only open for certain events, such as Wine Down Wednesdays, which will be cancelled until renovations are complete.

“We have to keep our eyes open where it’s available for us to go,” neighbor Noel Beatty said. “We’ll frequent it more if it’s made more available to the general public.”

Moldenhauer said these improvements are part of phase one of the park. There is no timetable for a second phase at this time.

Officials hope to start construction early next year and have it open to the public in 2025.

“We hope that when they come out here, we’ve really done our best to take a very light touch on this already immaculate landscape,” Moldenhauer said.

The county will be holding a meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. for contractors to visit the site and come up with quotes for potential bids.

