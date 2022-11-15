Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a Moncks Corner man died Monday night in a crash in the Goose Creek area.

Horace John Miller, 30, died after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash with a car. Goose Creek Police Chief L.J. Roscoe said the crash happened near Stephanie Drive and Highway 52.

Miller was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Goose Creek Police and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

