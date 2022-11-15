SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies identify victim in deadly Hilton Head shooting

Beaufort County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body early Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body early Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island.

Authorities have identified the victim as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez.

Deputies responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. to Northridge Plaza on William Hilton Parkway where they discovered the body of Gonzalez with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene and are checking with area businesses for possible surveillance video that might help them piece together what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case or who may know the identity of the victim is asked to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777, or Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
The lawsuit was filed against the Charleston County School District on Friday.
Lawsuit: School district employee catches colleagues abusing special needs student
Onesimus Tyus is charged with attempted armed robbery.
Police: Man charged with attempted robbery of Taco Bell

Latest News

Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank, is charged with conspiracy to...
Experts, investigators, possible victims continue testimony in trial of ex-Lowcountry banker
Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
Rebecca Blommel was last seen leaving her residence on Nov. 7, claiming she was headed to...
North Charleston Police looking for missing woman
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Experts, investigators, possible victims continue testimony in trial of ex-Lowcountry banker