Deputies trying to identify victim in deadly Hilton Head shooting

Beaufort County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body early Tuesday morning on...
Beaufort County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body early Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body early Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island.

Deputies responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. to Northridge Plaza on William Hilton Parkway where they discovered the body of a young man with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene and are checking with area businesses for possible surveillance video that might help them piece together what led up to the shooting.

The victim, who remained unidentified as of Tuesday morning, appeared to be a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s, and was approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall with short, black hair. He may have been riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information about this case or who may know the identity of the victim is asked to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777, or Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

