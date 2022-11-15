SC Lottery
Dorchester Dist. 2 elementary teacher needs supplies to explore more ways of reading

A Dorchester District Two teacher wants to create an enjoyable time for her young students to read independently.(Makayla Hunter)
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 23 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester District Two teacher wants to create an enjoyable time for her young students to read independently.

First-year reading and writing teacher Makayla Hunter is exploring new ways to help her class of 4th graders at Eagle Nest Elementary become wonderful readers.

She says so far this year she’s enjoying seeing the hunger her students have to spend time with a book.

For her Donor’s Choose project Hunter would like to do what she calls Flashlight Fridays giving her students individual flashlights, to turn the lights out and read.

“Being able to find a spot with a flashlight and read with lights off and lamps would help deepen that connection and love for reading,” Hunter.

In addition to flashlights, Hunter would also like to have floor cushions and some books for her kids.

She says her students can spread out around the room with cozy cushions and their favorite books to build reading stamina.

“Just being able to provide another way to foster reading would mean the world to me being able to have them sit in a comfy place and have a flashlight and turn the lights off it’s something different and exciting that they get to do,” Hunter said.

Hunter says she hopes to create great readers in her students through these special memories.

You can be a part of making this happen for these Eagle Nest 4th-grade students.

This Donor’s Choose project entitled Flashlight Fridays still needs more than $500 to be fully funded.

You can donate right now by clicking here and becoming a classroom champion.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

