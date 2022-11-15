SC Lottery
Drying out tonight, chilly later this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some sunshine is possible for the rest of the afternoon with temperatures in the 50s inland to the 70s along the coast. A few showers may return to the area this evening and tonight as we await the arrival of our next cold front. This front will be offshore by the time we wake up on Wednesday morning bringing an end to any rain chances for the rest of this week. We expect decreasing clouds on Wednesday with temperatures beginning to cool. It’s all sunshine from Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Far inland areas could near, or drop below, 32° Friday and Saturday mornings!

TODAY: Lots of Clouds. Scattered Showers. High 69, Low 55.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 64, Low 44.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 56, Low 36.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58, Low 39.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57, Low 40.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 56, Low 38.

