SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Free glass of wine offered for donations at West Ashley wine bar

Avondale Wine and Cheese in West Ashley is kicking off their holiday clothing drive to benefit...
Avondale Wine and Cheese in West Ashley is kicking off their holiday clothing drive to benefit Lowcountry Orphan Relief.(WVIR)
By Michal Higdon
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are entering the season of giving and one local wine bar has quite the incentive to encourage you to help local orphans.

Avondale Wine and Cheese in West Ashley is kicking off their holiday clothing drive to benefit Lowcountry Orphan Relief.

They are looking for new clothing donations including shirts and pants for boys and girls, as well as undergarments and shoes.

If you bring in a donation - you will receive a glass of wine on the house.

“We love working with different community organizations,” Katherine Kincaid, the co-owner of Avondale Wine and Cheese said. “Lowcountry Orphan Relief has really targeted children in our school systems and we love to help those in need. We have several teachers who work for us part time and they’re in constant contact with LOR and it’s just a great feeling to be a small part in helping some kids out for the holidays.”

This will be Avondale Wine and Cheese’s fourth year working with Lowcountry Orphan Relief. The holiday drive runs through December 17.

Avondale Wine and Cheese in West Ashley is kicking off their holiday clothing drive to benefit...
Avondale Wine and Cheese in West Ashley is kicking off their holiday clothing drive to benefit Lowcountry Orphan Relief.(Avondale Wine and Cheese)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
The lawsuit was filed against the Charleston County School District on Friday.
Lawsuit: School district employee catches colleagues abusing special needs student
Onesimus Tyus is charged with attempted armed robbery.
Police: Man charged with attempted robbery of Taco Bell

Latest News

The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees authorized the district to purchase...
Charleston County high schools to add weapons detectors to security measures
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County Board of Education to discuss three major topics
Jeffrey Allen Miller, 64, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of second degree sexual...
Mt. Pleasant sex offender arrested on child exploitation charges
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County high schools to add weapons detectors to security measures