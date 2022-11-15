Free glass of wine offered for donations at West Ashley wine bar

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are entering the season of giving and one local wine bar has quite the incentive to encourage you to help local orphans.

Avondale Wine and Cheese in West Ashley is kicking off their holiday clothing drive to benefit Lowcountry Orphan Relief.

They are looking for new clothing donations including shirts and pants for boys and girls, as well as undergarments and shoes.

If you bring in a donation - you will receive a glass of wine on the house.

“We love working with different community organizations,” Katherine Kincaid, the co-owner of Avondale Wine and Cheese said. “Lowcountry Orphan Relief has really targeted children in our school systems and we love to help those in need. We have several teachers who work for us part time and they’re in constant contact with LOR and it’s just a great feeling to be a small part in helping some kids out for the holidays.”

This will be Avondale Wine and Cheese’s fourth year working with Lowcountry Orphan Relief. The holiday drive runs through December 17.

