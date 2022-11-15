SC Lottery
Grant leads Duquesne past South Carolina State 96-71

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 14 points in Duquesne’s 96-71 victory against South Carolina State on Monday night.

Grant also contributed six assists for the Dukes (2-1). Jimmy Clark III scored 13 points while going 6 of 6 from the field. Rodney Gunn Jr. shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Davion Everett led the way for the Bulldogs (0-3) with 15 points and nine rebounds. DaJuan Bates added 14 points for South Carolina State. In addition, Jordan Simpson had 11 points.

Duquesne entered halftime up 50-29. Grant paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Duquesne outscored South Carolina State in the second half by four points, with Kevin Easley Jr. scoring a team-high seven points after halftime.

NEXT UP

Duquesne next plays Friday against Colgate at home, and South Carolina State will visit Kentucky on Thursday.

