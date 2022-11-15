SC Lottery
Lineup announced for 2023 High Water Festival

The “celebration of music, food, and libations” featuring music curated by Charleston folk duo...
The "celebration of music, food, and libations" featuring music curated by Charleston folk duo Shovels & Rope will be headlined by Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Wilco.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers have announced the lineup for a North Charleston music festival.

The “celebration of music, food, and libations” featuring music curated by Charleston folk duo Shovels & Rope will be headlined by Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Wilco.

Other performers include Bleachers, Father John Misty Orville Peck, Shovels & Rope and another Charleston band, She Returns From War.

The two-day festival will also feature food from around the region and local craft vendors.

The festival is set for April 15 and 16 at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park.

Presale access for tickets and the entire musical lineup can be found at highwaterfest.com.

