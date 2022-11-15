Local youth apprenticeship program receives $55,000 to advance program

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Regional Youth Apprenticeship Program has received a $55,000 donation from Bank of America to support local students.

Trident Technical College and Charleston Area Urban League have partnered to expand youth apprenticeships, especially among minority and historically underserved students.

Students in Berkeley, Charleston or Dorchester Counties with good standing in high school or recent high school graduates can apply for the program.

The college places high school students with select area businesses and local economic developers for part-time employment.

Trident Technical College Dean of Apprenticeships and Employer Partnerships Mitchell Harp says the goal is for them to get real-world experience from experts in a handful of in-demand occupations. Students can also earn up to 30 college credits that transfer to an associate degree.

Since 2014, more than 500 young people have completed the two-year program working at companies like Mercedes Benz, the Medical University of South Carolina and Boeing.

“Apprenticeships offer you the opportunity to get in there and make a great living. We have about five or six kids who bought their first house before they turned 20 years old. Before they could buy a beer, they owned their own house which is pretty cool,” Harp says.

The money donated by Bank of America will be used for scholarships. Select fields like nursing or the automotive program require books and tools that aren’t free, and Harp says this program is for all kids who can or can’t afford it.

A kick-off event for high school juniors and seniors interested in the program will be held in February by Trident for the next round of the program.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.