SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man faces attempted murder charges after firing gun from car, police say

Hakeem Alston, 22, has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident on East...
Hakeem Alston, 22, has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident on East Montague Avenue and Railroad Avenue Sunday early afternoon.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have released more information on a shooting that happened in North Charleston over the weekend.

Hakeem Alston, 22, has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident on East Montague Avenue and Railroad Avenue Sunday early afternoon, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Officers were called to the area for a report of someone firing a gun from a vehicle, the department says. The caller told authorities a man in the passenger seat of a red Impala fired a gun at their vehicle. The reporting party was also able to give police a direction of travel.

Authorities say officers stopped the vehicle near a Waffle House on Sumner Avenue and detained the female driver and male passenger, Hakeem Alston.

The driver told police that while they were in the area of Rivers Avenue and Durant Avenue, a blue truck began chasing them and tried to run them off of the roadway, officials say. The driver gave officers verbal consent to search the vehicle.

Alston faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the report. Officers also determined Alston had an outstanding warrant for unlawful carrying of a firearm, police say.

Alston is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shootings that left a teen dead.
16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to...
Crews clear ‘major’ crash that closed part of Highway 17A
The department says both lanes around 904 Central Ave. are blocked.
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks Central Ave. lanes in Summerville

Latest News

A Dorchester District Two teacher wants to create an enjoyable time for her young students to...
Dorchester Dist. 2 elementary teacher needs supplies to explore more ways of reading
The lawsuit was filed against the Charleston County School District on Friday.
Lawsuit: School district employee catches colleagues abusing special needs student
The City of North Charleston is asking to purchase 440 acres located near Ingleside Plantation...
Charleston Co. approves six greenbelt funding projects, investing more than $7 million in green space
Cynthia Powell and Kellie Bates are the newest board members for DD2.
2 new DD2 board members share future plans, visions following election