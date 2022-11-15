Man faces attempted murder charges after firing gun from car, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have released more information on a shooting that happened in North Charleston over the weekend.

Hakeem Alston, 22, has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident on East Montague Avenue and Railroad Avenue Sunday early afternoon, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Officers were called to the area for a report of someone firing a gun from a vehicle, the department says. The caller told authorities a man in the passenger seat of a red Impala fired a gun at their vehicle. The reporting party was also able to give police a direction of travel.

Authorities say officers stopped the vehicle near a Waffle House on Sumner Avenue and detained the female driver and male passenger, Hakeem Alston.

The driver told police that while they were in the area of Rivers Avenue and Durant Avenue, a blue truck began chasing them and tried to run them off of the roadway, officials say. The driver gave officers verbal consent to search the vehicle.

Alston faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the report. Officers also determined Alston had an outstanding warrant for unlawful carrying of a firearm, police say.

Alston is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

