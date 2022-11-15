SC Lottery
Man facing kidnapping charges after domestic incident at gas station

Matthew Murray, 31, is charged with kidnapping, second-degree domestic violence, third-degree assault and battery and possession of marijuana, according to court documents.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man is facing four charges in connection with an incident that unfolded late Monday afternoon at a West Ashley gas station.

Matthew Murray, 31, is charged with kidnapping, second-degree domestic violence, third-degree assault and battery and possession of marijuana, according to court documents.

Deputies responded to the Speedway gas station in the 3600 block of Savannah Highway at approximately 4:53 p.m., affidavits state.

Investigators say Murray pushed a woman during an argument while she was in his vehicle. The victim tried to escape but Murray allegedly chased her on foot, grabbed her and forced her back into the car, shoving her into the passenger seat, court documents state.

Deputies said a man who witnessed the altercation tried to help the victim and that Murray hit him in the face. The witness also attempted to record video of the incident, deputies said.

The victim told investigators she feared for her life during the incident. The kidnapping charge stems from allegations that Murray prevented the victim from opening the door to the SUV when she said she wanted to leave and that he forced her back into the SUV after she managed to briefly escape.

Court documents state deputies took an inventory of Murray’s vehicle, which was parked blocking an entrance and exit to the gas station, and during the search, they found a brown cigarillo that contained a green plant-like material in plain view under the center cup holder and a small clear plastic bag containing a green plant-like material in the center console. The material field-tested presumptive for THC, the affidavit states.

Jail records indicate a judge set bond for the four charges at a total of $151,702. A judge also set bond at $10,575 for a fifth charge of possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base that was filed by the Charleston Police Department, records state.

Murray was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

