Man with no driver’s license arrested after N. Charleston pursuit

North Charleston police say they arrested a man after he led them on a chase early Sunday...
North Charleston police say they arrested a man after he led them on a chase early Sunday morning.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say they arrested a man after he led them on a chase early Sunday morning.

Marcos Perez-Santiago, 30, was seen speeding and running through a red light by officers on Rivers Avenue, according to a police report. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle, but that did not stop Perez-Santiago.

Officers say the pursuit went on for a bit until they conducted a high-risk traffic stop. When Perez-Santiago finally got out of the car, officers found that Perez-Santiago had no valid driver’s license in any state and had several empty beer cans in the car.

Perez-Santiago was charged with failure to stop, no South Carolina driver’s license, reckless driving and having an open container in the car while driving.

