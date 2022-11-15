Mt. Pleasant sex offender arrested on child exploitation charges
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives say they have arrested a sex offender on exploitation charges after an investigation.
Jeffrey Allen Miller, 64, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on Tuesday.
Through an investigation, detectives determined that on September 10 of this year, Miller electronically transmitted an explicit photo of a minor engaging in sexual activity and shared it to a form of social media.
Deputies say Miller is a registered sex offender and is booked at the Charleston County jail.
