Mt. Pleasant sex offender arrested on child exploitation charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives say they have arrested a sex offender on exploitation charges after an investigation.

Jeffrey Allen Miller, 64, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on Tuesday.

Through an investigation, detectives determined that on September 10 of this year, Miller electronically transmitted an explicit photo of a minor engaging in sexual activity and shared it to a form of social media.

Deputies say Miller is a registered sex offender and is booked at the Charleston County jail.

