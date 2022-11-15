SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mt. Pleasant sex offender arrested on child exploitation charges

Jeffrey Allen Miller, 64, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of second degree sexual...
Jeffrey Allen Miller, 64, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives say they have arrested a sex offender on exploitation charges after an investigation.

Jeffrey Allen Miller, 64, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on Tuesday.

Through an investigation, detectives determined that on September 10 of this year, Miller electronically transmitted an explicit photo of a minor engaging in sexual activity and shared it to a form of social media.

Deputies say Miller is a registered sex offender and is booked at the Charleston County jail.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
The lawsuit was filed against the Charleston County School District on Friday.
Lawsuit: School district employee catches colleagues abusing special needs student
Onesimus Tyus is charged with attempted armed robbery.
Police: Man charged with attempted robbery of Taco Bell

Latest News

Avondale Wine and Cheese in West Ashley is kicking off their holiday clothing drive to benefit...
Free glass of wine offered for donations at West Ashley wine bar
The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees authorized the district to purchase...
Charleston County high schools to add weapons detectors to security measures
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County Board of Education to discuss three major topics
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County high schools to add weapons detectors to security measures