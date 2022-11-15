North Charleston Police looking for missing woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a 34-year-old woman missing since Nov. 7.

Rebecca Blommel was last seen leaving her residence on Nov. 7, claiming she was headed to Pennsylvania to visit family, police say.

Blommel was last seen driving a silver Honda Pilot with South Carolina plates RQJ186, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

Missing person flyer on Rebecca Blommel provided by the North Charleston Police Department. (North Charleston Police Department)

