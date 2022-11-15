Pause on Jedburg Road development after Berkeley County denies lifting moratorium

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County unanimously voted not to lift the building moratorium along Jedburg Road. What would have been 465 new homes in this area will stay as rural land just like the residents say they wanted.

Dozens of people that live on Jedburg Road clapped after the Berkeley County committee on land use announced their vote. It’s evident that the once frustrated neighbors no longer feel like they have to fight against development.

Since the beginning of summer, people who live along Jedburg Road have been against Pulte Homes’ original plan of building 465 homes on 227 acres with a possible new school. Even after Pulte gave a new plan of reducing the number of homes, residents were still concerned about how it could cause an increase in traffic, flooding and overall security.

After Monday’s vote, their feelings changed.

“We are delighted,” Bill Shelton, who lives on Jedburg Road, said. “And we feel like Berkeley County is making progress to realize, yes, we need jobs. And we’re not against people developing their land, but not when they’re doing things to people and not for the community.”

Shelton presented a 21-page document to council prior to Monday’s meeting. This document included a Q&A showing 54 people who lived here unanimously voted they wanted to keep the moratorium, summaries of all the community meetings and dozens of signatures.

Phillip Obie II, Berkeley County councilmember District 3, says the council felt like Pulte Homes’ plan did not reflect the community’s needs.

“It’s a lot of larger lot sizes and that potential development would have a lot of smaller houses on smaller lots,” Obie said. “To protect the integrity of that community and keep those lot sizes larger. That’s one of the reasons, I think, why council voted to deny lifting the moratorium tonight.”

Obie says any developer, including Pulte Homes, can apply with a new design that is different from the one proposed tonight to try and lift this moratorium again. He says this can happen at any time moving forward.

Shelton says this process has strengthened his community.

“This has brought us together,” Shelton said. “We know our friends better now and we’re going to enjoy that and we’re going to be vigilant to make sure that we have to keep what we cherish.”

Throughout this process, Pulte Homes has declined to give a comment. For now, the building moratorium will remain in effect on Jedburg Road.

