Police investigating fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night.

Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe says the driver of a motorcycle has died after a crash near Stephanie Drive and Highway 52. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries.

We have reached out to law enforcement for more details on the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

