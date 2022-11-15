Police search for man wanted for attempted murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted by Hampton Police on two counts of attempted murder.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry has announced a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, submit an online tip at 8435541111.com or a mobile tip on the P3 Tips app.

