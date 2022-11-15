SC Lottery
Police search for man wanted for attempted murder

Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted by Hampton Police on two counts of attempted murder.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry has announced a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, submit an online tip at 8435541111.com or a mobile tip on the P3 Tips app.

