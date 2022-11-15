Police seek tips in 2019 murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a 2019 murder.

Police say Mario Tyrell Frost was murdered on Dec. 1, 2019, at 1385 Ashley River Road.

Nearly three years later, detectives are seeking information to further their investigation.

Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 843-554-1111, online at 5541111.com or a mobile tip through the P3 tips app.

