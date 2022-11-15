SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Record high gas prices projected for Thanksgiving travel

GasBuddy projects the national average to be at $3.68 on Thanksgiving day, an increase of...
GasBuddy projects the national average to be at $3.68 on Thanksgiving day, an increase of nearly 30 cents over last year.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thanksgiving travelers should prepare to pay more than ever during the holiday, according to GasBuddy.

The company projects the national average to be at $3.68 on Thanksgiving day, an increase of nearly 30 cents over last year.

The average would also be more than 20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.

“It has been a dizzying year at the pump, with motorists likely feeling nauseous not from the eggnog, but from the roller coaster ride at the pump with record gasoline prices earlier this year, which have fallen significantly since mid-summer,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said.

GasBuddy predicts record high gas prices for the Thanksgiving holiday.
GasBuddy predicts record high gas prices for the Thanksgiving holiday.(GasBuddy)

Despite the increased fuel costs, GasBuddy predicts 38% of Americans will travel over the holiday, a 20% increase over last year’s travel numbers.

“Americans, however, are proving that while we’ll openly complain about high gas prices, most of us aren’t deterred from taking to the highways to observe Thanksgiving with those that matter most to us, especially as precautions from the pandemic have eased,” De Haan said.

Of the 62% of Americans who say they aren’t taking a road trip for Thanksgiving, GasBuddy says 21% are choosing not to drive because of high fuel prices.

GasBuddy predicts the heaviest travel between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and Friday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

GasBuddy says, even with the gas prices, travelers indicated a willingness to travel farther with 23% of survey participants saying they would spend between one and three hours in the car.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
The lawsuit was filed against the Charleston County School District on Friday.
Lawsuit: School district employee catches colleagues abusing special needs student
Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night.
Police investigating fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek
Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shootings that left a teen dead.
16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting

Latest News

Joe Biden expects to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over the Ukraine war.
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
With Russia’s retreat in Kherson, reports of abuses emerge
Christina Applegate, known for her roles on "Married... with Children" and "Dead to Me," poses...
Christina Applegate says Hollywood star means more than you can imagine
A United Nations report projected the world's population will reach around 8.5 billion in 2030,...
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside...
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report