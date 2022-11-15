SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Uvalde police chief told kids were alive in school

This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows city police Lt. Mariano...
This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows city police Lt. Mariano Pargas responding to a shooting at Robb Elementary School, on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Pargas was the acting chief for the city on the day of the shooting and was placed on administrative leave in July.(City of Uvalde via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A police commander at the scene of the Uvalde massacre was informed that children were alive in a classroom with the gunman more than 30 minutes before officers breached the room.

A dispatcher can be heard on audio recordings obtained by CNN telling the acting city police chief that there were “eight to nine” kids alive and in need of help in the classroom.

The call came as hundreds of officers gathered outside Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

The call with Lt. Mariano Pargas underscores that law enforcement personnel were aware that children were in danger even as they waited more than 70 minutes to confront the gunman.

Pargas has been placed on leave.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
The lawsuit was filed against the Charleston County School District on Friday.
Lawsuit: School district employee catches colleagues abusing special needs student
Onesimus Tyus is charged with attempted armed robbery.
Police: Man charged with attempted robbery of Taco Bell

Latest News

Beaufort County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body early Tuesday morning on...
Deputies identify victim in deadly Hilton Head shooting
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Ukraine pursues peace; Russia retaliates
Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks