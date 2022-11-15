Smith ties three-point record in thrilling overtime victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Reyne Smith tied the College of Charleston single game three-point record during a thrilling 92-90 overtime victory over defending A-10 champ Richmond on Monday night in TD Arena.

Smith scored a career-high 29 points while sinking eight shots from behind the line. It is the most three-pointers by an individual Cougar since Andrew Goudelock hit the mark twice during the 2010-2011 season.

CofC stormed out to a commanding 27-9 advantage during a 15-2 run 11 minutes into the first frame. The Cougars scored 11 points off Spider turnovers in the half with 20 points coming from the bench to take a 45-31 lead at the half.

Pat Kelsey’s squad built a 21-point lead five minutes into the second half before falling cold from the field, going 1-10 during a stretch that saw Richmond take their first lead of the game 77-76 with 2:40 remaining. The Spiders increased the lead to three before a Babacar Faye layup in the paint brought CofC within one.

Needing one trey to stand alone at the top of the single game three-point school record list, Smith was fouled from the behind the arc to give the Cougars a chance to tie the game. Smith sank all three shots from the charity strip to tie the contest. Richmond missed a jumper in the paint before a clutch defensive rebound by Charles Lampten officially sent the contest to overtime.

Richmond built a five-point lead 88-83 with just over two minutes remaining in overtime before Jaylon Scott came up with the shot of the game from three-point range to make it 88-86. Scott forced a Spider turnover on defense, giving Ryan Larson the path to the rim to tie the game at 88-88.

The Spiders converted a jump shot to make it 90-88 when Scott came up big again with an and-one driving layup in the paint. Scott converted the free throw to make it 91-90 Cougars. Faye added one more on a converted free throw after getting the defensive steal to secure the overtime thriller in favor of Charleston.

Key Cougars

Smith’s eight three-pointers tie the CofC single record. He also set a new career-high with 29 points.

Faye also set a career-high with 11 points and ten rebounds for the first double-double of his career.

Dalton Bolon added 13 followed by Ben Burnham with nine.

Raekwon Horton posted six rebounds, four coming from the offensive side of the ball.

The Cougars continue to dominate the glass, outrebounding the defending A-10 champs 41-38

Both teams shot 44.4% from the field.

The 1,251 students in attendance were a part of the tenth highest student attendance on record in TD Arena.

Up Next

Charleston will prepare to face Davidson in the Charleston Classic on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in TD Arena.

Despite playing at their home arena during the ESPN run tournament, the Charleston Classic is not a CofC home game.

