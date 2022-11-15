SC Lottery
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business

Deputies say the suspect, described as a 37-year-old military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back. One employee was killed and another was seriously injured.(Source: KOLD via CNN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles.

Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, described as a 37-year-old military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.

The suspect shot two employees before he fled into the desert. One was killed, while the other was seriously injured, KOLD reports.

Authorities say they’ve identified the suspect but have not publicly named him. They say the man had come into Desert RV two times earlier that day but hadn’t acted out of the ordinary. No one had recognized him.

Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

An active lockdown was put in place for four miles around the area, and Highway 90 leading to Sierra Vista was also shut down, as deputies searched for the suspect. Those restrictions have since been lifted.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

