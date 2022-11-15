Wet at times today, chilly later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quick moving storm system will bring the chance of scattered rain across the Lowcountry today. Scattered showers, and even a few downpours, are likely this morning as an onshore flow transports moisture in from the ocean. It looks like this morning will be the wetter half of the day with most folks catching a break and enjoying some dry time this afternoon. A few showers may return to the area tonight as we await the arrival of our next cold front. This front will be offshore by the time we wake up on Wednesday morning bringing an end to any rain chances for the rest of this week. We expect decreasing clouds on Wednesday with temperatures beginning to cool. It’s all sunshine from Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Far inland areas could near, or drop below, 32° Friday and Saturday mornings!

TODAY: Lots of Clouds. Scattered Showers. High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 64.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 57.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 59.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 56.

