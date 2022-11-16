SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed, 3 injured in Orangeburg Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning on S.C. 389 near Ninety 6 Road just north of Neeses, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Tidwell said two cars, a 2012 Honda Accord and a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck were traveling in opposite directions on S.C. 389 when they collided. The truck then ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver of the Honda was killed in the crash, Tidwell said. The passenger in the Honda and both people in the truck were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County School Board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to terminate Superintendent Deon...
Berkeley Co. School Board fires superintendent, names replacement
Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
The lawsuit was filed against the Charleston County School District on Friday.
Lawsuit: School district employee catches colleagues abusing special needs student
Charlamagne tha God, right, also known as Lenard McKelvey, and wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey,...
Charlamagne tha God, wife to open Lowcountry Krystal restaurants
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Latest News

Source: Live 5
RAW VIDEO: Roper St. Francis announces North Charleston facility
Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a $1 billion investment to build a new Roper Hospital...
Roper St. Francis plans $1B new medical campus in N. Charleston
Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in...
Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run
The International African American Museum continues to make progress toward its goal of opening...
Blessing of grounds Wednesday for International African American Museum