1 killed, 3 injured in Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning on S.C. 389 near Ninety 6 Road just north of Neeses, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Tidwell said two cars, a 2012 Honda Accord and a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck were traveling in opposite directions on S.C. 389 when they collided. The truck then ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver of the Honda was killed in the crash, Tidwell said. The passenger in the Honda and both people in the truck were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

