2-car crash in Forestbrook area turns into gun incident, police say

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are in the Forestbrook area investigating a gun incident after a two-vehicle crash.

HCPD says someone pulled out a gun following a two-car crash on Burcale Road near Stockton Drive around 4 a.m.

Officers did not say if any shots were fired.

There are no reported injuries and there is believed to be no threat to the community.

Horry County Fire Rescue is also on the scene, along with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

