SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Actor Kevin Spacey to face 7 additional sex charges in UK

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Charges against the former “House of Cards” star in the U.K. are three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven further sex offenses, all against one man, piling on the pressure for one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution said Wednesday that charges against the former “House of Cards” star are three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The charges relate to incidents between 2001 and 2004.

The prosecuting authority approved the charges following “a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,’’ said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division.

In a July court appearance, Spacey, 63, denied charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago. That plea related to four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Judge Mark Wall set a date of June 6, 2023, for the trial to start and said it would last three to four weeks. It is likely to be at the Old Bailey, the venue for Britain’s highest-profile criminal trials.

The Oscar-wining actor ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey, who has addresses in London and the U.S., was granted bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing in June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County School Board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to terminate Superintendent Deon...
Berkeley Co. School Board fires superintendent, names replacement
Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
The lawsuit was filed against the Charleston County School District on Friday.
Lawsuit: School district employee catches colleagues abusing special needs student
Charlamagne tha God, right, also known as Lenard McKelvey, and wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey,...
Charlamagne tha God, wife to open Lowcountry Krystal restaurants
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Latest News

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said a student's 911 call from inside the classroom should've...
Mayor expresses disappointment with Uvalde acting police chief
The International African American Museum continues to make progress toward its goal of opening...
Blessing of grounds Wednesday for International African American Museum
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Blessing of grounds Wednesday for International African American Museum
The comprehensive plan is called "Hanahan 2040: Pathway to the future."
Hanahan residents encouraged to attend city improvement meeting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Hanahan residents encouraged to attend city improvement meeting