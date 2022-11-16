SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-year-old in NC

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old boy who was abducted in Wendell, North Carolina.

Bentley Gunner Stancil was last seen traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardees restaurant, according to officials.

Bentley is described as four foot seven and 75 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black hoodie, black school backpack, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Officials say Bentley’s abductor is unknown.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 919-796-3317 or 911 or star HP.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for 2 teenagers with medical conditions who ran away

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County School Board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to terminate Superintendent Deon...
Berkeley Co. School Board fires superintendent, names replacement
Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
The lawsuit was filed against the Charleston County School District on Friday.
Lawsuit: School district employee catches colleagues abusing special needs student
Charlamagne tha God, right, also known as Lenard McKelvey, and wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey,...
Charlamagne tha God, wife to open Lowcountry Krystal restaurants
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Latest News

A manufacturing and engineering company is expanding and adding more jobs to Georgetown County.
Manufacturing company’s $18M expansion to bring more jobs to Georgetown Co.
2-car crash in Forestbrook area turns into gun incident, police say
The International African American Museum continues to make progress toward its goal of opening...
Blessing of grounds Wednesday for International African American Museum
The comprehensive plan is called "Hanahan 2040: Pathway to the future."
Hanahan residents encouraged to attend city improvement meeting