SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Berkeley Co. School Board bans critical race theory, votes on new committees after firing superintendent

In a passionate school board meeting, Berkeley County trustees voted on several controversial...
In a passionate school board meeting, Berkeley County trustees voted on several controversial topics.(Live 5)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 6-3 to vote to fire the superintendent of Berkeley County Schools, Dr. Deon Jackson, the Berkeley County School Board voted on several other controversial topics.

The votes were not made without pushback from the public and amendments made by some board members.

Board members voted 8-0 Tuesday night to direct finance staff to submit to the board of trustees a property tax decrease proposal following November’s passing of Berkeley County’s one-cent sales tax for schools.

READ MORE: Berkeley Co. School Board fires superintendent, names replacement

Board member David Barrow said in the meeting he supported the resolution but was concerned if the penny-tax would cover facilities and new construction under the district’s seven-year Capital Projects Plan. This comes after he was ousted as Board Chair in a 6-2 vote earlier in the meeting.

“We tout ourselves as fiscally conservative. We need to make sure that the penny-sales tax is going to satisfy the paying of all those buildings we’ve approved in the Capital Projects plan,” Barrow said. “Make sure we do it fiscally conservatively and responsibly to make sure that we can build those buildings and then take a look at how much tax reduction we can do for our citizens,” he said.

READ MORE: Berkeley County Schools to put 1% sales tax on November ballot

The board also voted 6-2 to disallow the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Berkeley County Schools. During this discussion, Barrow said the board needed to define CRT before voting.

“What can actually can and can’t be taught?” Barrows said. “It has to be in writing as to what their violating. It’s just common sense.”

The new board chair, Mac McQuillin, defined CRT as, “a perspective on modern life, a world view that believes all events and ideas around us in politics, education, entertainment, the media and the workplace and beyond must be explained in terms of racial identities,” McQuillin said.

“Even George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and the U.S. Constitution itself are subject to being canceled out of American culture, such as being removed from the names of publics schools for failing to live up to the standards set under the CRT,” McQuillin said.

The board agreed to later define what exactly can and can’t be taught.

Merriam-Webster’s definition of CRT can be found here.

The board lastly voted 8-0 to establish a committee to evaluate appropriate guidelines for the evaluation of materials of inappropriate sexual/pornographic content in all schools.

Yvonne Bradley proposed to amend the resolution to include who should be named to that committee. The board agreed on adding librarians, parents, coaches, board member(s), and mental health counselors, among others, to decide what should be deemed as appropriate and inappropriate content in the library.

This is the school board’s first meeting since adding three new board members following November’s midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
The lawsuit was filed against the Charleston County School District on Friday.
Lawsuit: School district employee catches colleagues abusing special needs student
Charlamagne tha God, right, also known as Lenard McKelvey, and wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey,...
Charlamagne tha God, wife to open Lowcountry Krystal restaurants

Latest News

The Berkeley County School Board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to terminate Superintendent Deon...
Berkeley Co. School Board fires superintendent, names replacement
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. School Board fires superintendent, names replacement
Avondale Wine and Cheese in West Ashley is kicking off their holiday clothing drive to benefit...
Free glass of wine offered for donations at West Ashley wine bar
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank, is charged with conspiracy to...
Experts, investigators, possible victims continue testimony in trial of ex-Lowcountry banker