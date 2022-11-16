SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. School Board fires superintendent, names replacement

Newly-named Charleston Co. chief of schools named new Berkeley Co. superintendent
The Berkeley County School Board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to terminate Superintendent Deon...
The Berkeley County School Board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to terminate Superintendent Deon Jackson.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Anna Harris
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board voted Tuesday night to part ways with its superintendent 16 months after he started.

Dr. Deon Jackson stepped into the role on July 1, 2021. He was not a stranger to the district, having previously served as chief administrative officer for pupil services.

The board voted 6-1 to have Dr. Anthony Dixon to serve in the role. The Charleston County School District had named Dixon to serve as its chief of schools back in August.

Dixon had served the Berkeley County School District for the previous two years as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools.

Dixon has participated in multiple professional development programs, including the Harvard Leadership Institute, Harvard School Turnaround Institute, Columbia College Teachers College Writers’ Institute and the Racial Equity Institute.

Board member and former chairman David Barrows was one of the members voting against Jackson’s termination, calling the board’s move to fire him a “political witch hunt.”

Jackson’s employment contract stated he would receive a base salary of $215,000 and would be eligible for an annual 4% bonus, which would amount to an additional $8,600.

The bonus, the contract stated, was to be based on his performance evaluation which the school board would execute.

The school district said in July that Jackson was working on his Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina.

Jackson’s contract was similar to his predecessor, Dr. Eddie Ingram, who announced his retirement in January of 2021. Ingram’s base salary was $205,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

