Child ‘seriously’ injured in Beaufort Co. crash

Crews arrived on the scene and found a two-vehicle crash between a passenger vehicle and a van.
Crews arrived on the scene and found a two-vehicle crash between a passenger vehicle and a van.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering injuries in a crash in the Burton area.

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to reports of a head-on crash on Roseida Road around 4:30 p.m.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a two-vehicle crash between a passenger vehicle and a van. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The district says two children were in the passenger vehicle; however, only one of them suffered serious injuries.

“It is not believed either of the children were properly restrained,” the Burton Fire District stated in a release.

It is unknown if any other occupants were injured, but only the child was taken to the hospital, the district says. Roseida Road was closed for over an hour as crews helped the occupants and removed roadway hazards.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

