The Citadel beats Morris College, 109-66

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel freshman guard Madison Durr flirted with a triple-double as the Bulldogs rolled to a 109-66 victory over Morris College Tuesday evening inside McAlister Field House.

Durr finished the game with nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 109, Morris College 66

Records: The Citadel (2-1), Morris College (0-6)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 2-0

How it Happened

The game started with an administrative technical after a late lineup change from the Hornets.

Both teams struggled from the field in the game’s opening minutes before the Bulldogs knocked down a pair of three-pointers.

The Citadel was able to push the lead to double figures after holding Morris without a field goal for the first 5:01 of the game.

After the Hornets pulled within in, the Bulldogs responded with back-to-back three-pointers from Austin Ash and David Maynard to push the lead back to 15.

The lead continued to grow throughout the first half and got as high as 27 on two separate occasions, the first a driving layup from Madison Durr and the second on a three-pointer from Ash on the next possession.

The second half saw the Bulldogs continue to move the basketball and find the open man. The lead would grow to 35 points in the first four minutes of the second half.

The Citadel emptied the match at the midway point of the half, but the scoring did not slow down. Mike Green knocked down a corner three-point to push the advantage to 41 with 8:34 to play.