The Citadel beats Morris College, 109-66
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel freshman guard Madison Durr flirted with a triple-double as the Bulldogs rolled to a 109-66 victory over Morris College Tuesday evening inside McAlister Field House.
Durr finished the game with nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 109, Morris College 66
Records: The Citadel (2-1), Morris College (0-6)
Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel leads 2-0
How it Happened
- The game started with an administrative technical after a late lineup change from the Hornets.
- Both teams struggled from the field in the game’s opening minutes before the Bulldogs knocked down a pair of three-pointers.
- The Citadel was able to push the lead to double figures after holding Morris without a field goal for the first 5:01 of the game.
- After the Hornets pulled within in, the Bulldogs responded with back-to-back three-pointers from Austin Ash and David Maynard to push the lead back to 15.
- The lead continued to grow throughout the first half and got as high as 27 on two separate occasions, the first a driving layup from Madison Durr and the second on a three-pointer from Ash on the next possession.
- The second half saw the Bulldogs continue to move the basketball and find the open man. The lead would grow to 35 points in the first four minutes of the second half.
- The Citadel emptied the match at the midway point of the half, but the scoring did not slow down. Mike Green knocked down a corner three-point to push the advantage to 41 with 8:34 to play.
- The lead would hit 48 points twice in the second half, once on a putback from Jackson Price, then again on a putback from Bailey Conrad.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel overcame a slow shooting start to finish the game 39-of-83, including going 21-of-41 in the second half.
- The Bulldogs hit nine three-pointers in the first half and finished with 14 overall.
- The Citadel pulled down 69 rebounds, including 20 on the offensive end. The 69 rebounds are the most in a game dating back to 1974, while the 49 defensive rebounds are the most dating back to 1992.
- Stephen Clark led the offense with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting. He added 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.
- Austin Ash knocked down five three-pointers to finish with 20 points.
- Brady Spence scored seven points to go along with his career-high 12 rebounds.
- Madison Durr registered nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists in just under 21 minutes of action.
- Jackson Price came off the bench to go 6-of-7 from the floor for 15 points. He added nine rebounds.
- David Maynard added eight points and six rebounds, while Dylan Engler pulled down seven rebounds.
- Twelve of the 14 players who say action got into the scoring column.
Up Next
The Bulldogs hit the road for a Nov. 19 game at Butler. Tip-off from inside Hinkle Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. on FS2.
