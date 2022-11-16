SC Lottery
Clemson controls from the start beating SC Upstate 80-71

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 20 points, Alex Hemenway added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Clemson beat South Carolina Upstate 80-71 on Tuesday night.

Hemenway and Hunter both finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range, but the rest of their teammates were 0 for 9.

Brevin Galloway scored 15 and PJ Hall added 13 off the bench for Clemson (2-1), which plays Bellarmine on Friday. Hunter Tyson grabbed 12 rebounds. The Tigers finished 31 of 55 (56.4%) despite just 11 of 18 (61.1%) from the foul line.

Clemson never trailed and led 41-32 at halftime. Hunter gave Clemson its largest lead of 19 points on a 3-pointer with 9:20 remaining in the second half.

Jordan Gainey scored 24 points, Trae Broadnax added 16 and Justin Bailey 15 off the bench for the Spartans (1-2).

The game marked only the second time the two school have played with Clemson having won both.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

