Clemson DB Malcolm Greene out for season with groin injury

Clemson's Malcolm Greene runs on the field during the first half of the team's NCAA football...
Clemson's Malcolm Greene runs on the field during the first half of the team's NCAA football game against Georgia Tech on Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. Clemson defensive backs Greene and Fred Davis II are being sued by a U.S. postal worker whose car Davis collided with last year. The suit was filed Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Pickens County Common Pleas Court in South Carolina, a form of civil court.((AP Photo/Stew Milne, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson will be without junior defensive back Malcolm Greene for the rest of the season due to a groin injury.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday Greene would need an operation and would not be available going forward.

No. 9 Clemson (9-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) closes league play Saturday at home against Miami (5-5, 3-3).

Greene is a 5-foot-10, 195-pound defender from Richmond, Virginia. He played in seven games with two starts this season, making eight tackles with an interception in a win over Louisiana Tech in September.

Greene is the latest hit to a banged-up defense. Clemson is without starting defensive end Xavier Thomas, who underwent an operation on an injured foot this week and won’t return.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson, the team’s second-leading tackler, missed last week’s win over Louisville and his status this week is up in the air.

