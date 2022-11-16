University of Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCSC) - The University of Virginia’s athletic department on Wednesday announced the cancelation of Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina University.

“As much as we love gameday and the spirit it brings, there is a time when the sanctity of life and sustaining of a community take precedence. This is one of those times,” Coastal Carolina Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation Matt Hogue said. “We fully support the decision and will continue offering our assistance and contribute however we can toward the healing of our friends and colleagues at UVA.”

The decision to cancel the game comes following Sunday night’s shooting that killed three members of the University of Virginia football team, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

“Our program is heartbroken for the University of Virginia, the victims’ families, loved ones, friends, and the entire community of Charlottesville. While our football team was looking forward to competing against the University of Virginia, we support their decision not to play,” Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell said. “Our program will continue to uplift their program, University, and community in our prayers as they continue to navigate this difficult time. We all stand in solidarity with UVA.”

Coastal Carolina says tickets purchased through the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office for the game will be refunded. The university says to allow three to five business days for refunds to be processed.

Saturday’s game would have been the final home game for Virginia. The University of Virginia says a decision on their final game against Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 has not been made at this time.

