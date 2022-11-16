SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Colleton Co. deputies searching for two men believed to be connected to homicide case

Colleton County Sheriff's office is seeking the public's help locating witnesses and a vehicle...
Colleton County Sheriff's office is seeking the public's help locating witnesses and a vehicle that dropped off a gunshot victim to an emergency room where he later succumbed to his injuries.(Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men who are believed to be witnesses of a homicide.

Officials say Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, brought a 16-year-old gunshot victim to the Colleton Medical Center before leaving the scene on Nov. 13. The two men were driving a burgundy 2008 Ford F-350 with South Carolina plates VAY240, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the 16-year-old boy later succumbed to his injuries.

If you or someone you know has information regarding the shooting, please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 843-549-2211 or Detective Sgt. Varnadoe at 843-893-7093.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
The lawsuit was filed against the Charleston County School District on Friday.
Lawsuit: School district employee catches colleagues abusing special needs student
Charlamagne tha God, right, also known as Lenard McKelvey, and wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey,...
Charlamagne tha God, wife to open Lowcountry Krystal restaurants

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Revenue said they’ve begun issuing 2022 Individual Income Tax...
SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800
Behind a gate off Old Towne Road sits 67 acres of land called Old Towne Creek County Park, the...
Charleston County Parks accepting bids for planned 67-acre park in West Ashley
The Berkeley County School Board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to terminate Superintendent Deon...
Berkeley Co. School Board fires superintendent, names replacement
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800