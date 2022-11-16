Colleton Co. deputies searching for two men believed to be connected to homicide case

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men who are believed to be witnesses of a homicide.

Officials say Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, brought a 16-year-old gunshot victim to the Colleton Medical Center before leaving the scene on Nov. 13. The two men were driving a burgundy 2008 Ford F-350 with South Carolina plates VAY240, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the 16-year-old boy later succumbed to his injuries.

If you or someone you know has information regarding the shooting, please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 843-549-2211 or Detective Sgt. Varnadoe at 843-893-7093.

