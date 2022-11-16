SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for Lowcountry counties

A freeze watch means temperatures could reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It might be time to take your plants inside, as five Lowcountry counties will soon be under a freeze watch.

A freeze watch means temperatures could reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

The National Weather Service issued the watch to several counties, including inland Berkeley, inland Colleton, Dorchester, inland Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the National Weather Service said.

The watch starts late Thursday night and through Friday morning.

The current forecast expects the temperature to possibly reach 29 to 31 degrees Fahrenheit.

