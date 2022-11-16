SC Lottery
Hanahan residents encouraged to attend city improvement meeting

The comprehensive plan is called "Hanahan 2040: Pathway to the future."(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents of Hanahan on Wednesday will have one last chance to weigh in on the city’s comprehensive plan in person.

Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater says the plan will be on display at Wednesday’s meeting and those who come out will have a chance to speak with community leaders.

The comprehensive plan is called “Hanahan 2040: Pathway to the future.” It’s been developed by the city’s planning commission in collaboration with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments.

Rainwater says the plan focuses on a handful of improvements like access to a variety of recreational amenities and enhancing the quality and range of public services offered to residents.

“It pulls together the story of where we want the city to go and every piece of that is important. So, it looks at things like infrastructure, parks, our downtown area, and says how do we pull all that together to give quality of life to the residents who live here,” Rainwater says.

The plan is set to go before the city of Hanahan Planning Commission on Dec. 6, 2022, and to the city council on Dec. 13, 2022, and Jan. 10, 2023.

Wednesday’s meeting is from 5 - 8 p.m. at the city gym, located at 1253 Yeamans Hall road.

Residents can also review and comment on the draft plan online until Nov. 30 by taking a short survey.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

