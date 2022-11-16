Intersection to close for Glenn McConnell Pkwy. widening project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials say an intersection on Glenn McConnell Parkway will close Thursday night.

The Mary Ader Avenue intersection will close from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. Crews will also close one lane of east and westbound traffic to work on storm drain modifications.

The county says drivers will have to make the following adjustments during that time:

Drivers coming from Mary Ader Avenue will be rerouted down Shelby Ray Court and onto Goodwill Way to access Glenn McConnell.

Drivers trying to access Mary Ader Avenue from Glenn McConnell Parkway will need to turn onto Goodwill Way and take Shelby Ray Court.

Drivers are asked to use extra caution while driving through the construction area.

The closure is taking place because of the Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project. The project, which has been in the works since 2016, extends from Magwood Drive to the intersection of Bees Ferry and will take Glenn McConnell from four lanes to six lanes, according to Charleston County.

Charleston County provided a statement about the project:

The Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project includes improvements along an approximately 2.1-mile section of Glenn McConnell Parkway starting near Magwood Drive to the intersection with Bees Ferry Road. The primary goal is to relieve traffic congestion on Glenn McConnell Parkway and improve bike and pedestrian access throughout the project corridor. For more information, please call Charleston County Public Works at 843-202-7600 or email roads@charlestoncounty.org.

