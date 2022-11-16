Man accused of robbing Johns Island convenience store
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Johns Island convenience store in October.
Jemir Green, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery, according to jail records.
A police report states officers responded to Deportes Guadalajara on Maybank Highway around 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 in reference to a robbery using a handgun.
The report states detectives were able to recover store surveillance footage of the incident.
Greene was released on a $65,000 bond.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.