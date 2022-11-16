SC Lottery
Man who threatened plane crash into Walmart dies in prison

FILE - A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss.,...
FILE - A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on Sept. 3, 2022. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, an airport worker who flew a stolen plane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash into a Walmart in September, has died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in a federal prison in Miami, where he was being held while awaiting trial.(Nikki Boertman | AP Photo/Nikki Boertman, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say an airport worker who flew a stolen plane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store has died in prison while awaiting trial.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons says 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson was found unresponsive Monday at a federal prison in Miami and died despite staff attempts to administer life-saving measures.

Authorities say Patterson took a twin-engine plane Sept. 3 and circled over north Mississippi for five hours before landing safely in a field.

Authorities say a handwritten note from Patterson found aboard the plane said he was sick of living.

Patterson was indicted on federal charges including destruction of an aircraft.

