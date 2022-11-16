SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Manufacturing company’s $18M expansion to bring more jobs to Georgetown Co.

A manufacturing and engineering company is expanding and adding more jobs to Georgetown County.
A manufacturing and engineering company is expanding and adding more jobs to Georgetown County.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A manufacturing and engineering company is expanding and adding more jobs to Georgetown County.

Envirosep says the $18 million expansion will create between 80 and 100 hundred jobs in the area.

The company specializes in modular central plant production and skidded fluid handling, heat transfer and energy recovery systems.

With the addition of the four-story expansion, the company says it will be able to manufacture larger systems.

“Having the ability to factory manufacture multistory modular systems up to four stories and testing them as a complete assembly will be the ultimate customer experience during a factory test,” Vice President of Sales Brian Coakley said.

Founded in 1996, Envirosep built its headquarters in Georgetown in 2002.

The company is hosting a dedication ceremony for the expansion at 2 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County School Board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to terminate Superintendent Deon...
Berkeley Co. School Board fires superintendent, names replacement
Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
The lawsuit was filed against the Charleston County School District on Friday.
Lawsuit: School district employee catches colleagues abusing special needs student
Charlamagne tha God, right, also known as Lenard McKelvey, and wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey,...
Charlamagne tha God, wife to open Lowcountry Krystal restaurants
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Latest News

Bentley Gunner Stancil
AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-year-old in NC
2-car crash in Forestbrook area turns into gun incident, police say
The International African American Museum continues to make progress toward its goal of opening...
Blessing of grounds Wednesday for International African American Museum
The comprehensive plan is called "Hanahan 2040: Pathway to the future."
Hanahan residents encouraged to attend city improvement meeting