MUSC announces burn treatment center partnership with Shriners Hospital for Children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders with MUSC and Shriners Hospital for Children announced a partnership to continue pediatric burn care for children in the Lowcountry on Wednesday.

MUSC and Shriner’s Hospital for Children each contributed $3 million for a new collaborative pediatric burn unit. Shriners say their transition from polio and orthopedic care to burns has helped them treat thousands of burn patients from all over the world.

Shriners currently has four burn centers and is now adding MUSC to the list. Leaders who spoke at Wednesday’s event said what was once a focus on patient survival there is now a focus on patients thriving. The $6 million grant partnership will focus on providing the highest quality care to families.

Dr. Steven Kahn, South Carolina Burn Center director and chief of burn surgery, says the relationship will help attract talent to the Lowcountry area as they continue to expand their burn care services, broaden their reach and grow their program.

“This not only affects the Lowcountry in Charleston but the entire state,” Kahn says. “Our burn center takes care of patients from across the state. We’ve been very fortunate to build an amazing team of burn experts and we provide some of the highest quality care that can be provided in a burn center.”

Using Shriner Hospital for Children and MUSC’s resources combined, the funding for the burn center will help families travel less distances to receive proper burn care. Chairman of Board of Director at Shriners Kenneth G. “Kenny” Craven says since there were no burn hospitals in South Carolina, people had to travel outside of the state, and this gives them the opportunity to treat more kids right here in the Lowcountry.

“I think it’s going to provide many more resources, family support, and help us with cross pollination of ideas,” Kahn says. “And the generous donation of the Shriner’s will allow us to continue our research in innovating in the burn space, particularly related to pediatric burn care.”

Both leaders from MUSC and Shriners Hospital for Children say they stand strongly that the burn center will continue to provide care for years to come.

