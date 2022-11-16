SC Lottery
North Charleston Police looking for missing woman

Police in North Charleston are looking for a missing 64-year-old woman who was last seen on...
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are looking for a missing 64-year-old woman who was last seen on Nov. 11.

Cheryl Billups, 64, was last seen checking into the Motel 6 on Ashley Phosphate Road, police say.

Authorities say Billups left the room and hasn’t been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-1015.

