Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest

William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View Road at 1:44 a.m. after a crash.

The officers first on the scene saw a silver Lincoln on fire that had collided with a wellness center, according to an incident report.

A picture of the business days after the crash
Police were directed to a man sitting in a nearby parking lot with blood on his face and a laceration on his hand. Bystanders of the crash told cops that he was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle, the incident report stated.

Investigators asked Rose about the crash, and he said the vehicle belonged to him, but he did not know who was driving it. Police say Rose also told them that he had previously been arrested for a DUI.

While getting treatment, police spoke with Rose more, who was emitting an “overwhelming” alcoholic odor from their breath, the report stated.

Police say Rose admitted to being in downtown Charleston all night and not remembering all of it because he was “really drunk.”

Based on observations, police arrested Rose and took a urine sample as evidence.

Jail records state a judge set Rose’s bond at $992, and he has since been released from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

