Roper St. Francis plans $1B new medical campus in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare has announced a $1 billion investment to build a new medical campus in North Charleston.

The new campus will be located between Interstates 26 and 526 on 27 acres along Mall Drive near North Charleston City Hall.

“This new medical campus will be a paradigm for providing healthcare, whether that’s complex surgeries in a hospital or an annual checkup in an outpatient office,” Roper St. Francis Healthcare President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey DiLisi said. “We made the bold decision one year ago to move Roper Hospital, and I’m grateful to our North Charleston partners for breathing life into this dream. This new campus will ensure our ability to continue delivering the quality care that’s been the hallmark of our brand for generations.”

Officials expect the new campus to include a full-service hospital with a 24-hour emergency room. It will also have a new medical office building with several outpatient and specialty care facilities.

Construction will take up to five years to complete. Until then, the healthcare system plans to continue offering medical services at their current location on the peninsula.

