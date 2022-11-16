SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Roper St. Francis plans $1B new medical campus in N. Charleston

Roper St. Francis Healthcare will make an unprecedented investment in Lowcountry patients by building a new Roper Hospital Medical Campus in North Charleston.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare has announced a $1 billion investment to build a new medical campus in North Charleston.

The new campus will be located between Interstates 26 and 526 on 27 acres along Mall Drive near North Charleston City Hall.

“This new medical campus will be a paradigm for providing healthcare, whether that’s complex surgeries in a hospital or an annual checkup in an outpatient office,” Roper St. Francis Healthcare President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey DiLisi said. “We made the bold decision one year ago to move Roper Hospital, and I’m grateful to our North Charleston partners for breathing life into this dream. This new campus will ensure our ability to continue delivering the quality care that’s been the hallmark of our brand for generations.”

Officials expect the new campus to include a full-service hospital with a 24-hour emergency room. It will also have a new medical office building with several outpatient and specialty care facilities.

Construction will take up to five years to complete. Until then, the healthcare system plans to continue offering medical services at their current location on the peninsula.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County School Board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to terminate Superintendent Deon...
Berkeley Co. School Board fires superintendent, names replacement
Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
The lawsuit was filed against the Charleston County School District on Friday.
Lawsuit: School district employee catches colleagues abusing special needs student
Charlamagne tha God, right, also known as Lenard McKelvey, and wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey,...
Charlamagne tha God, wife to open Lowcountry Krystal restaurants
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Latest News

Source: Live 5
RAW VIDEO: Roper St. Francis announces North Charleston facility
The International African American Museum continues to make progress toward its goal of opening...
Blessing of grounds Wednesday for International African American Museum
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Blessing of grounds Wednesday for International African American Museum
The comprehensive plan is called "Hanahan 2040: Pathway to the future."
Hanahan residents encouraged to attend city improvement meeting