SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue said they’ve begun issuing 2022 Individual Income Tax rebates for eligible taxpayers.

The amount is based on 2021 tax liability, up to a cap of $800. Filers who submitted their return by Oct. 17, 2022, will receive their rebate by the end of the year. To track your rebate status, click the link here.

More details on the rebates can be found at SCDOR’s website, linked here.

